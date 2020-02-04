LeBron James' Team Will All Wear No. 2 in the All-Star Game to Honor Gianna Bryant
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 03 2020
LeBron James has announced his intention to wear No. 2 during the NBA All-Star Game in a few weeks. James cited the influence of his daughter Zhuri as the reason.
James claimed the NBA contacted him last week and told him of plans for one team to wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant, while the other team would wear No. 2 in honor of Gianna Bryant.
"They asked me which number did I want to wear, the 24 or 2 for my team, and I picked 2."
When asked why he picked Gianna's number over Kobe's, James' answer was simple: "Zhuri."
While the world continues to mourn the tragedy of the helicopter crash on January 26 that claimed the lives of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, the Lakers will begin the process of moving on. They took a huge step towards doing that by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-113 Sunday night.
Things will be weird for the Lakers until they get the chance to refocus during the All-Star break. Until then they just need to manage the next few weeks as best they can.