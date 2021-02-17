LeBron James and Alex Caruso Team Up For Incredible Chase-Down Block
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 17, 2021, 9:09 AM EST
LeBron James and Alex Caruso led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The duo combined for 34 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and one incredible chase-down block.
Look at the way LeBron sets up his teammate for glory. This is the kind of play that only King James can make. The most impressive part is how he picked out Jordan McLaughlin, who at 5-foot-11 is the perfect size and speed for a Caru-show chase-down. Just incredible awareness.
Most importantly, this puts the league on notice. Just because Anthony Davis is going to be out of the lineup for a little while doesn't mean the Lakers still don't have rim protectors. You go to the basket and Alex Caruso will be there waiting. Don't you dare bring that weak sh-t in here.