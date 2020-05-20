Roundup: Adam Sandler to Star in LeBron James-Produced Netflix Movie, BowWow to Retire After Next Album
By Liam McKeone | May 20 2020
Adam Sandler will star as a basketball scout in an upcoming LeBron James-produced Netflix movie... Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have split up after 10 years of marriage... BowWow claims he'll retire after next album... Judge allows fraud suit against Trump, family and company to proceed... Wendy Williams taking break from show to deal with Graves' disease... Rare footage of last living Tasmanian tiger unearthed... NASA’s human spaceflight chief resigns... Former NBA player Jim Tucker retires... Turns out Obamagate is all a sham, who would've thought... New study finds authoritarian personality traits are associated with belief in determinism... Trump is refusing to unveil Obama's portrait at the White House, breaking a 40-year tradition... Epstein estate has failed to turn over any documents
The Sixers almost had three, and I laugh about it every day.
Never a bad time for cat content.
Interesting discussion. Scottie is the best possible No. 2 I can envision for LeBron, but LeBron might not be the perfect No. 2 for Jordan because he's most effective with the ball in his hands. Both would still be all-time great tandems, though.