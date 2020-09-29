LeBron James Calls NBA Bubble the Hardest Thing He's Ever Done as a Professional
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 29 2020
LeBron James addressed the media on Tuesday ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night. When asked about his experience in the league's Orlando bubble, he didn't hesitate to call it the hardest thing he's ever done as a professional.
Here is what he had to say:
That's not entirely surprising as this arrangement has been crazy for everyone involved. Teams began arriving at Disney World for the bubble on July 7. The Lakers arrived on July 9. It's now September 29, which means James and his teammates have been isolated in the bubble for 80 days. That's 21.9 percent of the entire year.
These guys are away from their homes and, in many cases, their families. As James says, that takes a toll on you. But this is what the NBA's players had to agree to in order to compete for a championship. Some embraced it, while others didn't.
It's fair to say the Lakers and the Miami Heat both handled the mental challenge of the bubble better than anyone else. Both teams have been on fire in the playoffs and fully earned their spots in the NBA Finals.