Let's Hope the Leaked NBA All-Star Jerseys Are Fake
By Liam McKeone | Mar 3, 2021, 5:06 PM EST
The 2021 NBA All-Star Game will take place this coming weekend in Atlanta on March 7. Despite the obvious risk factor, the league decided to go through with its marquee event in an effort to help recover revenue after suffering severe losses across the board over the last 12 months. The Skills Challenge, Dunk Contest, and Three-Point Contest will take place at halftime. One wonders how long that will make halftime, but I digress.
We still haven't seen what the All-Star uniforms will look like. A potential leak is making the rounds on Twitter, and my god I hope it's fake because these are ugly as sin.
Gross! There's only so much the league can do when it comes to the All-Star jerseys. It was not so long ago that everyone would just wear their regular uniforms during the game. But these... I mean, come on. A little creativity would go a long way, and I mean more than a red line through the word All-Star. The yellow one may as well just be a Pacers jersey. Honestly, they're only a step above the pennies middle school kids wear during gym class.
For reference, this is what the All-Star jerseys looked like in 2019. The 2020 edition was dedicated to Kobe Bryant and thus had special uniforms.
I mean, yeah, not exactly a masterpiece or anything, but it's still a cleaner look than whatever the hell this is. Let us hope this is a false flag of a leak.