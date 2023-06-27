Leaked Audio of Donald Trump’s Classified Document Tape Ends With Request For Cokes
On Monday, CNN obtained leaked audio of Donald Trump discussing his possession of a classified document and showing it to several people sitting in a room with him. Those people did not have any level of security clearance. It's damning audio that is abruptly punctuated by the former president requesting that someone, "bring some Cokes in please."
The clip is reportedly from a July 2021 interview that Trump gave to people working on the memoir of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Here's the full audio:
I'm sure the beverage giant is thrilled to be associated with this moment in American history. It'd be like Richard Nixon randomly requesting a Dr. Pepper on the Watergate tapes.
The kindest interpretation of this audio suggests Trump knew he still had material that was not declassified and was showing it off to defend himself against an alleged slight. Honestly it feels like he's showing it to the people in the room to prove he still has access to cool stuff. Regardless, it seems really bad for him, and especially for his claims that he had declassified all the documents he had in his possession. In the audio he contradicts that.
Then he asked for some tasty beverages because discussing potential invasion plans for Iran and ripping his former generals is thirsty work.
Just a surreal moment.