League Source: Knicks Reggie Bullock Cleared to Practice By Ben Stinar | Dec 17 2019 Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons | Leon Halip/Getty Images

New York Knicks guard Reggie Bullock has been cleared to practice, a league source told The Big Lead on Tuseday.

The 6'6" shooting guard is in his seventh NBA season, and has yet to play this season following surgery for a cervical disc herniation. He posts career averages of 6.8 points per game on 39.2 percent shooting from three-point range.

After playing with the Pistons and Lakers last season, the Knicks signed him this past summer.