Le'Veon Bell Missed Sunday's Jets Game With the Flu, Was Out Bowling at 1am By Stephen Douglas | Dec 09 2019 Oakland Raiders v New York Jets | Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, 22-21. Le'Veon Bell, the Jets' prize free agent signing from the offseason, did not play. Bell was ruled out of the game on Saturday because of the flu. On Saturday night, he went bowling according to the New York Post. Via the NYP:

Sources said he was at Boonton Lanes, which is not far from where the Jets train in New Jersey, from around 10:30 p.m. to close to 1 a.m. when the bowling alley closed. Bell was easy to spot in orange leather pants. Bell’s party had alcohol on its table, but it was unclear if Bell himself was drinking. An eyewitness said Bell seemed to be having a good time bowling and had a driver outside keeping a white Mercedes Benz warm for him.

Bell was sent home on Friday so that he wouldn't get any teammates sick. On Saturday night he was only exposing the public to his illness. Still, he probably should have stayed home. For appearances.

Bell is finishing up the first year of a 4-year, $52.5 million contract with $25 million guaranteed. The Jets are 5-8 and he has only topped 100 all-purpose yards twice in 12 games.