Lay Off the Miami Heat, Plus Luka Doncic Is in Hell and Top 10 Athletes From Grand Rapids
The Miami Heat are having their way with the Philadelphia 76ers through two games of the series and some fans have taken up an annoying coping mechanism. Why attendance-shaming is incredibly lame. Plus, thoughts on Luka Doncic being trapped in a defensive hell and getting no help, wide receivers unfollowing their teams on social media and the raging debate over using slurp juice on your apes. Then a 10-minute journey into a warped mind full of incomplete thoughts and half-baked theories.
