Appreciating the Historic Run of 'Law & Order: SVU' And Why the Formula Works
In September, the 22nd season of Law & Order: SVU will air. It is the longest-running live action TV series in American history. Liam McKeone and Kyle Koster got together to discuss the show from two very different perspectives and marvel over the historic run of the show while breaking down exactly what it is about the formula that makes it work. Other subjects include the ensemble cast, the value of commercials, and reflection on SVU's place in the television industry at large.
0:00-8:35: Liam and Kyle discuss their personal histories with SVU, what drew them in, and why they kept watching
8:35-13:25: Digging into the broad appeal of the show, why it became a staple of television, and the beautiful simplicity of the "who done it" formula
13:25-19:20: Could a brand-new show succeed in the same way SVU has in today's streaming age?
19:20-23:25: SVU as a chameleon show, capable of suiting any particular mood or moment.
23:25-31:02: Is SVU a high-floor, low-ceiling show? How did it inspire similar shows of its ilk, specifically in regards to its quick pace? How has it held up over the years?
All this and more on The Big Stream.