Laviska Shenault Jr. Catches Horrible Tipped Pass From Mike Glennon For Improbable Touchdown
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 6, 2020, 1:26 PM EST
Laviska Shenault was the Jacksonville Jaguars' second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Shenault has had a decent season considering the circumstances at quarterback in Jacksonville, but hadn't caught a touchdown since Week 1. With a lot of luck, he turned that around on Sunday, catching a Mike Glennon prayer that should have been intercepted.
We're going to need a serious breakdown of that using high definition cameras and angles not available during the broadcast because how in the world did that happen? Glennon just chucked it downfield off the wrong foot and overthrew his intended receiver and maybe hit a defender in the chest. Then the ball went right by a second defender into the hands of Shenault who didn't seem all that surprised.
This was also a blessing for Glennon, who gets credit for a touchdown pass on this one instead of an interception. Numbers can lie.