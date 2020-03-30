Lavar Ball: I Would Have Murdered Zion Williamson One-on-One in My Prime
By Liam McKeone | Mar 30 2020
LaVar Ball has re-entered the news cycle this NBA season as he embarks upon his campaign to promote his youngest son, top 2020 prospect LaMelo Ball, and his draft stock. On Friday, he went on the Pardon My Take podcast to chat about Big Baller Brand, LaMelo's best landing spot, and how Lonzo is doing down in New Orleans, among other topics.
During their conversation, Big Cat and PFT Commenter posed a crucial hypothetical: in LaVar's prime, could he beat Zion Williamson in a game of one-on-one? His answer was perfectly on-brand and what we've come to expect from the outsized personality:
"Stop it! I'd murder that boy. He too small, he too slow. I'm way too fast for that boy, he a youngster, man. My prime time, I would kill him. I was just too strong and too fast."- LaVar Ball on Zion Williamson
About what you'd expect from LaVar, ever the salesman. Tragically, we'll never find out if LaVar was indeed stronger than Zion Williamson in his prime. But that's sort of the point for LaVar, I guess.