LaVar Ball's Reaction to LaMelo Ball Signing With Puma Was Not Very Fatherly
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 9, 2020, 9:43 AM EST
If you've ever seen HBO's Succession, you know it is a program about a powerful man who built a giant company and his three children and the rest of his inner circle are all fighting to be in position to take control of it once he retires and/or dies.
Big Baller Brand is kind of the opposite of that.
Lonzo Ball began his NBA career wearing his infamous $495 BBB signature sneakers, before basically just deciding to wear Kobe sneakers. His little brother LaMelo Ball, a possible top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, recently signed with Puma. Father and company founder LaVar Ball was shown reacting to this news on a recent episode of Ball in the Family. (Via LonzoWire]
First of all, that's just good television. Second, damn. I guess this does kind of sound like Logan Roy.
You know what? F--k you, I'mma do it my own way.
The part where all his sons are happy to go elsewhere, less so.