LaVar Arrington Received Cease and Desist Letter For Calling Himself "Redskins Great"
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Dan Snyder continues to be the greatest. Former Redskins linebacker LaVar Arrington received a cease and desist letter for terming himself a “Redskins Great” in his football camp flyer. Pettiness aside, the Washington team’s stance has a peculiar irony, since the three-time Pro Bowler was named to the “80 Greatest Redskins” list, by the Redskins.
