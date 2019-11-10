Laura Rutledge Signs Long-Term Contract Extension With ESPN; Will Be Permanent Fixture on Get Up By Bobby Burack | Nov 10 2019 Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Laura Rutledge has signed a five-year contract extension with ESPN. As part of her new deal, she will be a permanent contributor to Get Up, The Big Lead has learned from multiple sources with knowledge of the news.

Rutledge will continue her other roles across the network including hosting SEC Nation, The Moment, and as a sideline reporter for some of ESPN's top college football games.

An ESPN spokeswoman declined to comment on the news.

Rutledge has been the most frequent on-set contributor with Mike Greenberg since Michelle Beadle departed Get Up over a year ago. Her contribution to the morning show and her chemistry with Greenberg have been essential parts of the show's turn-around, including quality, format, and the daily ratings.

She has been off Get Up since early September when her maternity leave began, and is expected to return to the show sometime in December.

Giving Rutledge an official role on the show is no-brainer for ESPN. Rutledge is one of the fastest-rising sports media talents in the business. This summer, she was ranked alongside Maria Taylor in the fourth spot on The Big Lead's 40 under 40 list.