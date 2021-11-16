Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo Tried an Abbott & Costello Bit on 'The Ingraham Angle'
By Stephen Douglas
Laura Ingraham welcomed Raymond Arroyo to Monday's episode of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News to discuss the current state of woke television. Apparently, viewers don't like it. In fact, Arroyo was recently watching You on Netflix. One of the characters gets measles or something. It's unclear what exactly happens because Arroyo and Ingraham used the title of the show to launch into an Abbott & Costello bit.
Gutfeld! better watch his back. And in case you thought that Ingraham was out of touch because she was so convincing, Arroyo took to Twitter to share a laugh about how well the bit landed.
Anyway, I hope you and the characters on You all get your measles vaccine. Even if it does mean you're woke.