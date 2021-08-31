Roundup: Last U.S. Solider Leaves Afghanistan; New Drake Album Out Friday; Carson Wentz Placed on COVID List
U.S. troops have left Afghanistan after 20 years ... Army general was last soldier to leave Afghanistan ... Hurricane Ida caused widespread devastation ... New Orleans' levees stood firm against Ida ... Stock futures are on the rise ... Lake Tahoe evacuated as fire closes in ... U.S. hate crimes rose in 2020 ... EU takes U.S. off safe travel list ... "Jungle Cruise" sequel in the works ... Drake confirms new album coming out Friday ... Colts place Carson Wentz on reserve/COVID-19 list ... Rajon Rondo set to rejoin Lakers ... Malcolm Butler is considering retirement ... Trey Lance has an injured finger ... Scott Zolak apologized for Cam Newton comments ... Seahawks trade for cornerback Sidney Jones ... Real Madrid signed French phenom Eduardo Camavinga ...
