Discussing Episodes 5 and 6 of 'The Last Dance'
By Ryan Phillips | May 04 2020
The Last Dance has been running for three weeks now and the ESPN docuseries has certainly captured the attention of the sports world. Episodes 5 and 6 aired Sunday night and once again we were treated to some truly remarkable revelations and footage from Michael Jordan's career. But while all of that was great, the episodes did show some flaws in the series that remain.
On Monday, The Big Lead's Ryan Phillips and Stephen Douglas examined the series so far. Not only its clear successes but also some of its failings. The most notable is the timeline, where the series is often jumping between eras that can get pretty confusing. But, at least we can all agree the soundtrack is amazing.