Larsa Pippen 'Traumatized' By Not Getting Michael Jordan's Approval
Last week we brought you the story of Michael Jordan saying he didn't approve of Larsa Pippen dating his son Marcus. Now, Ms. Pippen has responded, claiming she was "traumatized" to learn that. She had previously claimed Michael was good with her dating Marcus, but apparently that's not true.
Pippen is the ex-wife of Jordan's long-time Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen. The two were married from 1997 until 2021. She is 48 and Marcus Jordan is 32. So there's a decent chance Larsa has known Marcus since he was a kid. And Michael and Scottie have been engaged in a longtime NBA oldhead feud.
Marcus claims he talked to his father about the relationship multiple times and that Michael is actually OK with it. On the couple's Separation Anxiety podcast this week, Marcus said he believes Michael was just kidding when he said he didn't approve of the relationship.
Pippen didn't find it funny. She said, "I didn't think it was funny. There's nothing funny about it. I was kind of embarrassed."
Pippen previously had high-profile relationships with Tristan Thompson, Future, Eric Moreland and Malik Beasley. She stars on The Real Housewives of Miami and has been dating the younger Jordan for a few months.
We'll see what the next twist in this story is.