Roundup: Larry Nassar Victims Want $1 Billion From FBI; Celtics Take NBA Finals Lead; Cooper Kupp Signs Extension
Foo Fighters to host tribute concerts for Taylor Hawkins ... Armed man arrested near Brett Kavanaugh's home ... Savannah Guthrie had an interesting interview with Johnny Depp's lawyers ... NPR names Juana Summers as co-host of 'All Things Considered' ... Drew Brees officially parts ways with NBC ... Dangerous heat wave looming for Southwest United States ... Joe Biden was on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" ... US has a serious problem with COVID-19 vaccine uptake ... UK authorizes charges against Harvey Weinstein ... S&P 500 dropped one percent on Wednesday ... Gas prices up to $5 a gallon in 16 states ...A "Jurassic World Dominion" review ... Rams, Cooper Kupp agree to extension ... Latest Rudy Gobert trade rumors ... Celtics topped the Warriors to take 2-1 NBA Finals lead ...
Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney among 90 women asking FBI for $1 billion for mishandling Larry Nassar sex abuse case [NBC News]
The lingering impact of ‘Gone Girl,’ 10 years later [The Ringer]
Y’all don’t know a damn thing about JaMarcus Russell | By JaMarcus Russell [The Players' Tribune]
The tale of New York Yankees' 'Nasty Nestor' Cortes and his magic mustache [ESPN]
The Suns were dealing with a COVID outbreak against the Mavs [The Athletic]
15 best SportsCenter anchors in ESPN history [The Big Lead]
All the highlights from Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Guillermo was at the NBA Finals and spoke with all the biggest stars.
The first look at Black Adam, The Rock's superhero movie.
This is a thing, and it has a second season!
OK GO -- "Here It Goes Again"