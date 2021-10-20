Larry Davis Wants the NFL to Ban Kickers and Goal Posts
Larry David is a big fan of the NFL but that doesn't mean he loves the entire product. During a segment on the Rich Eisen Show Wednesday, David was given the theoretical power of NFL commissioner and was unequivocal with what he'd change.
David immediately wants to get rid of kickers and goal posts. While also putting punters on notice. And he makes some good points.
Check it out:
The logic here is sound. Why does one guy out of 53, with no discernable football skills, often get to decide games? There's no need for kickoffs, or punts, either! Make football fun again.
David is the genius who created Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, I'll defer to him when it comes to making a better, more consumable product. The man knows what he's doing and I'd love him to be commissioner for a week.