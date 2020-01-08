Larry David Claims He Told the Jets to Draft Lamar Jackson By Ryan Phillips | Jan 07 2020 Larry David | Kevork Djansezian/VMN19/Getty Images

Larry David may be an NFL genius. During a Tuesday appearance on The Michael Kay Show, David claimed he gave some great advice to the New York Jets before the 2018 NFL Draft. They didn't listen to him.

David is a huge Jets fan and claims he had a call with then-Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan before the 2018 draft. During the call he told Maccagnan to draft Lamar Jackson. He claimed the GM treated him in a condescending manner.

The Jets wound up taking Sam Darnold with the third pick in the draft, while Jackson fell to Baltimore Ravens at the 32nd pick.

Check out the interview below, he discusses the Jackson story after the call after the three minute mark, but the whole thing is great:

Larry David visits The Michael Kay Show and discusses some New York sports. #TMKSonYES pic.twitter.com/69sukmubMB — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 7, 2020

God bless Larry David. The man is a genius.