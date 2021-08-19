Roundup: Larry David Screamed at Alan Dershowitz; FBI Looking Into Deshaun Watson
Scarlett Johansson had her first child with Colin Jost .. Ron DeSantis is promoting a COVID drug that a top donor invests in ... salaries for the biggest movie stars ... man hospitalized after taking livestock drug to treat COVID ... Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask video ... Education Department to take action against governors who oppose mask mandates ... Tracy Connor has been named the Editor in Chief at The Daily Beast ... Larry David screamed at Alan Dershowitz at a Martha's Vineyard grocery store over Trump ... get your COVID vaccine booster shot when you're eligible!
The FBI is now looking into the Deshaun Watson allegations. [ESPN]
With Barstool Sports in negotiations with MLB someone put together a list of the site's more noteworthy moments. [Media Matters]
Defense of the Ted Lasso Christmas episode. [The AV Club]
Mike Richards used to have a podcast and he said a bunch of dumb stuff on it. [The Ringer]
Jack Morris was suspended for his comment about Shohei Ohtani. [Freep]
The top 10 young players in football according to MoJo Drew. [NFL]
Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk has auctioned off her Tokyo Olympics silver meda for $125,000 to help an infant that needs life-saving heart surgery. [CBS Sports]