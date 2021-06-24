Lara Trump Went on 'FOX & Friends' and Questioned FOX News' Own Biden Approval Poll Results
Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, who is the son of Donald Trump, joined FOX News as a contributor ealrier this year. This morning she appeared on FOX & Friends and was asked what she thought about a recent FOX News poll that said President Joe Biden had a 56 percent approval rating. Trump took issue with this poll saying, "I truly don't believe that. I don't think that is a legitimate number." She then went on to complain about mainstream media coddling the president.
She finished by saying, "I cannot believe that anybody would have his approval rating anywhere over about negative-five percent at this point."
This drew some awkard glances and laughs from Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt, with Doocy jumping in to say that FOX News stands by the FOX News poll which had just had its legitimacy questioned by a FOX News contributor, live on FOX News.