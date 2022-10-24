Lane Kiffin Has a Favorite Song off Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift's new album, "Midnights," has kept the Internet buzzing for the better part of a week. If there's one coach who knows and takes advantage of online trends, it's Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. And you bet Kiffin has listened to the album and has a favorite song.
On Thursday after the album was released, Kiffin tweeted about it:
During his press conference on Monday, reporter Grace Ybarra asked Kiffin what his favorite song off the album was. He said he had one but was holding back his answer until after a win.
Check it out:
So do we think Lane is a "Lavender Haze" or an "Anti-Hero" guy? Or will he throw us a curveball and go with "Mastermind"? Here's hoping the Rebels pound Texas A&M this weekend so we get an answer.