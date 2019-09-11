Lane Kiffin's Abrupt 28-Second Press Conference Was Awkward By Brian Alexander Giuffra | Sep 11 2019

Here’s Lane Kiffin abruptly ending a press conference after being asked about a player’s practice status. In and out in under 30 seconds. You would think, getting paid millions of dollars to be the most public representative of a university, one could at least try not to exhibit some measure of politeness and decorum. Perhaps, that’s too much to ask.

[Video via @LindseyThiry]

