Lane Kiffin Is Already Holding Babies at Ole Miss By Ryan Phillips | Dec 08 2019 Lane Kiffin coaching Florida Atlantic | Mark Brown/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin has arrived in Oxford to take over as the head football coach at Ole Miss. He wasted no time earning the love of the locals who greeted him at the airport, as mingled among them and even held a baby.

Check this out:

Ole Miss fan asks Lane Kiffin to hold his baby at the airport and then says:



"Hey, get you a burner phone, alright?" ?



SEC gonna SEC.pic.twitter.com/brts3aHfJV — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 9, 2019

Kiffin also posted this photo once he arrived:

First thing I walked by after holding babies at the airport. Thanks to the thousands for coming out on the runway!! @OleMissFB #promindset #LFG #hottytoddy pic.twitter.com/17yja3hZZO — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 9, 2019

Kiffin has rebuilt his career and reputation over the last three years at Florida Atlantic. He led FAU to an 11-3 record and a conference title in 2017. The Owls went 5-7 during a rebuilding year in 2018, but were back to 10-3 with a conference title this year.

We'll see how he handles himself at Ole Miss, but judging by his performance at the airport, he's off to a good start.