Lane Kiffin Is Already Holding Babies at Ole Miss
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 08 2019
Lane Kiffin has arrived in Oxford to take over as the head football coach at Ole Miss. He wasted no time earning the love of the locals who greeted him at the airport, as mingled among them and even held a baby.
Check this out:
Kiffin also posted this photo once he arrived:
Kiffin has rebuilt his career and reputation over the last three years at Florida Atlantic. He led FAU to an 11-3 record and a conference title in 2017. The Owls went 5-7 during a rebuilding year in 2018, but were back to 10-3 with a conference title this year.
We'll see how he handles himself at Ole Miss, but judging by his performance at the airport, he's off to a good start.