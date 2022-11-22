Reporter Claims Lane Kiffin is Leaving Ole Miss to For Auburn
Lane Kiffin is currently preparing his Ole Miss team to take on Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. Mississippi-based reporter Jon Sokoloff threw a wrench in those plans with a pretty huge report on Monday night. Sokoloff claims Kiffin plans to quit Ole Miss on Friday to take the vacant Auburn job.
Here's the report:
Well that's a move that would rock college football.
Sokoloff is the sports director for WCBI News (CBS affiliate) in Mississippi. He's a trusted source in the region and an award-winning journalist. Can we verify that he's right with this? Absolutely not. But Kiffin has been rumored as a candidate for the Auburn job for a while.
Soon after that report, Kiffin tweeted a picture that showed he's pretty locked in on the rivalry.
I supposed we'll know the truth soon enough.