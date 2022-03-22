Lane Kiffin Sends Hilarious Tweet to Lincoln Riley
Lane Kiffin honored the man who now holds his old job on Tuesday with a really funny tweet.
Back in January, Kiffin dubbed himself the "Portal King" after landing USC transfers Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg. He took to Twitter and posted a picture of his face on Tiger King, Joe Exotic's face.
On Tuesday, Kiffin was gifted a shirt that said "Portal King" with his signature visor as part of the design. Posted the photo with the text, "Think they meant to send this to you @LincolnRiley."
In January, it did look like Kiffin was the king of the transfer portal. Then Riley went out and nabbed quarterback Caleb Williams, running backs Travis Dye and Austin Jones, receivers Mario Williams, Brenden Rice and Terrell Bynum, tackle Bobby Haskins, cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon and Latrell McCutchin, edge rusher Romello Height and linebacker Shane Lee. And that's not even a complete list.
So who is college football's Portal King? Well, 247 Sports has Ole Miss with the top transfer class, USC is not far behind. That said, Riley did land the top player in the portal in Williams. I think it's fair to say both have dominated the portal.