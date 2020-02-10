Lance Stephenson Bricked a Wide-Open Dunk; Hawks Take Series Lead Over Pacers
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Hawks beat the Pacers 107-97 to take a 3-2 series lead back to Atlanta later this week. These two plays: a deep 3-pointer by Kyle Korver from Jimmer range and Lance Stephenson bricking a wide-open dunk/layup into the rim sum up the 48 minutes succinctly.
Imagine that a No. 8 seed might advance out of the first round!
Or you could focus on Roy Hibbert’s solid zero point, zero rebound performance.
RELATED: Heckler Delivers a Loud, Angry Message Telling Paul George to Stop Traveling