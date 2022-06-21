Lance Lynn Furious With Umpire Ramon De Jesus After Horrible Call
Lance Lynn return to the Chicago White Sox rotation last week and has quickly gotten back to being Lance Lynn. On Monday night he was on the bump against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays and was the victim of one of the worst missed calls of the 2022 MLB season.
Vlad Guerrero Jr. came to the plate with a runner on first and no outs in the top of the six. With the count at 3-2, Lynn threw a pitch right down the middle that should have been strike three. It was not. Umpire Ramon De Jesus missed this one badly and Lynn was not happy, he jawed at De Jesus after.
Here's the pitch and the aftermath:
And here's where that pitch was in the zone:
Yeah he has a right to be furious, that's one of the worst missed calls of the year. The Blue Jays wound up scoring three runs in the inning and Lynn was pulled in favor of Reynaldo Lopez.
Luckily for Lynn, the White Sox still ended up pulling out the win 8-7 and he earned his first win of the season.