Alternate Angle of Lamont Butler's Final Four Buzzer-Beater From the Stands is Awesome
Lamont Butler hit a buzzer-beater in the Final Four and it does not get much better than that in sports or life. Butler's jumper as time expired pushed San Diego State past Florida Atlantic, 72-71, and into the Men's NCAA Tournament title game on Monday night. Jim Nantz's call on the CBS broadcast was great, but this alternate angle of the shot from the stands with nothing but the sound of the fans freaking out is pretty good too.
What a shot by Butler, a junior, who had taken just five total shots before the game-winner. He finished with nine points, three assists, two rebounds, one steal and a moment that will live forever in March Madness lore.