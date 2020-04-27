The Ball Brothers Sign With Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports
By Liam McKeone | Apr 27 2020
As LaMelo Ball prepares for the 2020 NBA Draft, he and his family have entrusted Jay Z's agency with their future. As reported by ESPN, Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo Ball have all signed with Roc Nation Sports. Manager Jermaine Jackson gave a statement on the matter:
"This was a family decision," Jackson told ESPN. "This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new... We talked to several agents, but the family had good vibes with Roc Nation. I've known Jay-Z since I played for the Knicks, but this is what the kids wanted to do. Jay-Z is a master at what he does. He's global. It's power beyond power. This is something that they are building from the ground up together. They are brothers and they love each other and that's how they roll. It's all love. They don't separate from each other."- Jermaine Jackson via ESPN
Power beyond power is a pretty good way to describe Jay-Z's brand and reach. The Ball family will join names like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in being repped by the rap mogul's agency. In the process of researching their client list for this article, I also found they represent one rugby player by the name of Siya Kolisi, so there's your fun fact for the day.
Lonzo will be up for a sizable contract extension next summer and LaMelo is widely expected to be a top-five pick at minimum in June's draft, so Roc Nation will have plenty of work to do.