LaMelo Ball Is Not a Fan of School
LaMelo Ball was featured in a sprawling article in GQ about his rise to stardom and his future impact on the NBA. Of all the nuggets in the article, one thing is crystal clear: LaMelo is not a fan of school.
The 19-year-old discussed his wandering path to the NBA that took him from Chino Hills High School to playing professionally in Lithuania at 16, to a season in Australia and finally to Charlotte. He doesn't regret missing out on school:
""You wanna go to the league, so school's not your priority. We not trippin' off school. We not dumb. We know how to learn. We don't need school. And school not even teachin' you shit—what the fuck is school?""
After that quote I think it's fair to say LaMelo is the most LaVar-like of the Ball brothers.
In another statement that sounds suspiciously LaVar-ish, LaMelo claims that in his mind he was always going to be a star:
""My whole life, I always knew I was going to the NBA. I always knew. Everything about this felt normal to me. I knew I'd have stardom. I grew up into it. I already had my life planned out. My whole life, I thought I was the star.... I ain't even gonna say I'm a rock star. It's something other than that. I'm something rare.""
Ball was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2021 and looks like he'll be a generational talent. As a rookie he averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game. He's poised to be a triple-double threat every game for the foreseeable future. Who needs school, anyway?