LaMelo Ball's Fit Would Not Have Matched His Orange Lambo, But It Went Perfectly With the Yellow One
LaMelo Ball's sophomore NBA season got off to a hot start on Wednesday night as LaVar's youngest made seven of nine three point attempts on his way to a 31-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist, two-steal performance in a 123-122 Charlotte Hornets win over the Indiana Pacers. Not that anyone cares about how he played after they saw his fit, which was first presented to the world through this tweet.
He's dressed like he's Neo in a Matrix inside a mirror Matrix universe where light is dark and Curious George's owner is out for revenge against those who stole his hat. Look, I know that makes no sense, but how else would you describe this look?
Now, please don't confuse this garish yellow Lambo with the garish orange Lambo that is described in his GQ profile from this summer. Though you have to assume if he still has the orange one we'll see a similar orange ensemble at a press conference soon.