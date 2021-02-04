LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges Turned the Style Up to 11
By Kyle Koster | Feb 4, 2021, 7:33 AM EST
Miles Bridges wasted no time establishing himself as one of the best dunkers in the NBA, which, when you think about it, is one of the coolest clubs to be in because who wouldn't want to be able to fly through the air with style, grace, and power?
LaMelo Ball similarly immediately proved himself capable of being an elite passer at the professional level. Which is slightly less cool, but still just incredibly enviable.
The two are working in concert to make beautiful music and spectacular highlights with the Charlotte Hornets. They created a masterpiece last night as Ball went behind his back on a fast break to a streaking Bridges, who threw down a windmill slam in traffic.
Goodness gracious. That's All-Star Game stuff.
Because only two points were awarded for the stylish play, the Hornets were unable to keep up with the Philadelphia Sixers, losing to fall to 10-12 on the year. They still occupy the No. 8 seed in the East. Ball is only going to get better so there's a good chance we get to see this team doing fancy stuff in a Gentleman's Sweep type situation come playoff time.