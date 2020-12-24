LaMelo Ball Had a Nightmare Debut Against the Cavaliers
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 23, 2020, 10:25 PM EST
LaMelo Ball's NBA regular season debut was rough. The youngest Ball brother went 0-for-5 from the floor with zero points and three turnovers in 16 minutes. He also had one of the ugliest ten seconds you'll ever see from an NBA point guard.
Woof. As many people pointed out, Lonzo Ball was also horrible in his NBA debut three years ago and he turned into a serviceable player.
LaMelo is only 19 and he's got a lot of games ahead of him. The thing with Lonzo is that he was a starter with that Lakers squad. Melo is stuck behind Terry Rozier who went for 42 tonight. He's going to be trying to overcome this bad start with brief spurts off the bench. It will be interesting to see how he responds. If he's good it will be fun. If he's bad, we might see 20 missed three pointers. There is no telling what he's capable of!