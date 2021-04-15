LaMarcus Aldridge Announces Retirement After Feeling 'Irregular Heartbeat' During Last Game
LaMarcus Aldridge suddenly announced his retirement on Thursday. In a statement posted via his Twitter, Aldridge revealed he felt an "irregular heartbeat" during the last game he played.
Aldridge's final NBA game came against the Los Angeles Lakers as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. He still managed to record 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists despite dealing with what sounds like an absolutely terrifying heart problem.
It's a brutal end to a prolific career for Aldridge. He signed with the Nets for what was finally his last real chance at a championship after spending years attempting to reach that peak in Portland and San Antonio. He was one of the early stretch fours, with a smooth turnaround jumpshot that was impossible to guard at his peak.
Aldridge retires with 1,029 games played and a career average of 13.5 points per game. It's the right decision for himself and his health, but it's tough to see him go out like this.