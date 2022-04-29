Lamar Jackson Tweets 'WTF' After the Ravens Drafted Center Tyler Linderbaum
The Baltimore Ravens selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They also wound up with the 25th pick in the draft after trading Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. With that selection they took Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. When that pick came in Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted, "Wtf."
Since Jackson had already reacted to the Hollywood Brown trade an hour earlier, this means he was either realizing HBO was releasing episodes of We Own This City one at a time or he had a problem with the Linderbaum pick.
Jackson will be a free agent after the 2022 season if he doesn't get a new deal in Baltimore. They just traded away his best wide receiver and didn't replace him with a first round pick. Aaron Rodgers would certainly be annoyed so who could blame Jackson?
UPDATE: Jackson says it had nothing to do with his new center.