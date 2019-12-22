This Camera Angle on Lamar Jackson's Pre-Halftime TD Pass Is Insane By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 22 2019 Lamar Jackson versus the Browns | Jason Miller/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson has been a wizard in a quarterback's body all season. The Browns held the Ravens scoreless for most of the first half today, but in the blink of an eye Baltimore heads into halftime 14-6. This touchdown pass to Mark Andrews right before the half was crazy in real-time, but that's especially true of this camera angle:

This is straight out of Madden from Lamar ?? @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/ejLP8FpBS5 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 22, 2019

We are running out of superlatives to describe Jackson's stellar play. At this point, we have to just sit back, relish in how lucky we are, and pray to the football gods he can take down the Patriots again in January.