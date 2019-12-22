This Camera Angle on Lamar Jackson's Pre-Halftime TD Pass Is Insane
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 22 2019
Lamar Jackson has been a wizard in a quarterback's body all season. The Browns held the Ravens scoreless for most of the first half today, but in the blink of an eye Baltimore heads into halftime 14-6. This touchdown pass to Mark Andrews right before the half was crazy in real-time, but that's especially true of this camera angle:
We are running out of superlatives to describe Jackson's stellar play. At this point, we have to just sit back, relish in how lucky we are, and pray to the football gods he can take down the Patriots again in January.