Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19
By Liam McKeone | Nov 26, 2020, 7:46 PM EST
The Baltimore Ravens were supposed to play on Thanksgiving night, taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in what promised to be an epic divisional slugfest with Pittsburgh's undefeated record on the line. Then, as it has for countless other things this year, COVID-19 got in the way. Monday brought the news that the Ravens were dealing with a coronavirus outbreak in their building, and by Wednesday, the Thanksgiving game had been postponed to Sunday. Seven Ravens were reported to have tested positive at that time.
Thanksgiving Day itself then brought the stunning news via Ian Rapoport that reigning MVP and superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive as well.
That is awful news for everybody. Hopefully Jackson will make a full recovery and won't suffer any complications that have haunted some other athletes like Eduardo Rodriguez of the Boston Red Sox or Tommy Sweeney of the Buffalo Bills. Jackson is the second starting quarterback to test positive this season; New England Patriots signal-caller Cam Newton tested positive earlier this season.
In the interim, Jackson will presumably be replaced by Robert Griffin III on Sunday for the Pittsburgh game, and likely the following week as well. Thoughts are with Jackson and his family as he fights this damn virus.