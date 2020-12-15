Lamar Jackson: 'I didn't pull a Paul Pierce. I was cramping.'
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 15, 2020, 12:57 AM EST
Lamar Jackson got cramps on Monday Night Football. He did not miss most of the fourth quarter on the toilet. That's according to Jackson himself who immediately faced questions about his bathroom behavior following the best game of the season. Jackson addressed it in his on-field interview and then again on Zoom where he said he, "didn't pull a Paul Pierce."
Just incredible. Even teammates were joking about the conspiracy after the game.
Robert Griffin III also tweeted about it.
For context to Jackson's postgame comment, here's Pierce admitting what happened years earlier.
So now Jackson just has to live with people accusing him of missing a quarter of a classic game because he was in the bathroom for the rest of his life. It doesn't matter what the truth is. This is the Poop Game. Does Jackson an MVP, who was great and clutch tonight, deserve that? Of course not, but deserve has nothing to do with it.