Lamar Jackson Is Tweeting Through Ravens Contract Negotiations
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens only have a few days left to negotiate a contract extension, as the former NFL MVP says he won't discuss a deal once the season starts. As the clock ticks down, Jackson has begun tweeting through the experience.
Jackson is set to play out the season on the fifth year of his rookie deal. He's set to make $23 million and become a free agent in 2023. Reports suggest the 25-year-old has been offered a deal close to what Kyler Murray received from the Arizona Cardinals. Murray got $230.5 million over five years with $160 million guaranteed. But Jackson wants something closer to the five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns.
Jay Glazer has claimed Jackson wants his deal fully guaranteed like Watson's. That makes sense since Jackson has won an MVP and hasn't had off-field problems, while Watson hasn't even made an All-Pro team and was accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women.
Fans have begun to speculate on what's been offered by the Ravens and Jackson, with wild rumors floating around. Jackson took to Twitter to squash one of those rumors on Monday:
He continued:
The Ravens just need to get a deal done before this thing spirals. Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler and, as stated, former MVP who, when healthy, is a dynamic talent and leads the team. If Baltimore lost him the franchise would be starting over from scratch next season.