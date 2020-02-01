Lamar Jackson Named 2019 NFL MVP
By Liam McKeone | Feb 01 2020
The NFL Honors are tonight, when the league announces who will be awarded the various awards of the 2019 season.
Unsurprisingly, it was Lamar Jackson's night, as the breakout star of this year's NFL season came away with his first NFL MVP award.
The 23-year-old sophomore standout set the league on fire in his first year as a starter. He threw for 3,127 yards, a league-leading 36 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. He added 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. All in all, Jackson accounted for 4,333 total yards of offense and 43 touchdowns.
He was absolutely unstoppable all season and led the Ravens to an NFL-best 14-2 record and the first seed in the AFC bracket of the postseason. While their season ended rather unceremoniously at the hands of Derrick Henry and the Titans, no one can deny Jackson's ground-breaking year, and now he has the NFL's highest individual honor to put in his trophy case. A Heisman and MVP winner? Not too shabby, Mr. Jackson.