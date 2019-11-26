Lamar Jackson Is Toying With the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 25 2019
Lamar Jackson had a signature game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football and he did it in a single half. Jackson completed 9-of-9 throws for 87 yards and three touchdown passes to go along with 80 rushing yards on six carries.
Jackson appeared to be toying with the Rams at points. Including this pass to the sideline where he was either wagging his finger at a defender or directing traffic.
Jackson also headbutted a camera and then grabbed another on the way to the locker room at halftime.
Jackson is just putting on an absolute football clinic. Not to mention a Just Having Fun Out There clinic. If his second half isn't a disaster, he will officially be your MVP front-runner. If you're keeping track of such things.