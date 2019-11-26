Lamar Jackson Is Toying With the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football By Stephen Douglas | Nov 25 2019 Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson had a signature game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football and he did it in a single half. Jackson completed 9-of-9 throws for 87 yards and three touchdown passes to go along with 80 rushing yards on six carries.

Lamar Jackson doing Lamar Jackson things.@Lj_era8 sprints for 29 yards! #RavensFlock



?: #BALvsLAR on ESPN

?: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2019

Jackson appeared to be toying with the Rams at points. Including this pass to the sideline where he was either wagging his finger at a defender or directing traffic.

— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 26, 2019

Jackson also headbutted a camera and then grabbed another on the way to the locker room at halftime.

— Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 26, 2019

Jackson is just putting on an absolute football clinic. Not to mention a Just Having Fun Out There clinic. If his second half isn't a disaster, he will officially be your MVP front-runner. If you're keeping track of such things.