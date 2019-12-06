Lamar Jackson Is Entering the Final Stretch of a Historic Season By Stephen Douglas | Dec 06 2019 San Francisco 49ers v Baltimore Ravens | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson is having an MVP-caliber season, but it's just now becoming clear how historic his year will probably be when all is said and done. Jackson enters the Baltimore Ravens' Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills leading the team in rushing with 977 yards.

Michael Vick set the single-season rushing record for quarterbacks in 2006 when he ran for 1,039 yards. Jackson should break the record this week and have three games left over. Jackson is also putting himself on pace to break Vick's career rushing total. With less than two full seasons under his belt, he's one of the 50 best running quarterbacks ever. By the time the season is over, he could be near the top 30.

Jackson is currently ninth in the NFL in rushing. Coming into Week 14, Jackson had more rushing yards than Aaron Jones, Sony Michel, Adrian Peterson, Todd Gurley, the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

On the Ravens, Jackson is 140 yards ahead of Mark Ingram on 26 fewer carries. It's a safe bet to assume he'll finish the season as the Ravens leading rusher, which would also be rare. Russell Wilson was the last quarterback to lead his team in rushing. That was in 2017 when he ran for only 586 yards. No quarterback had done that since Randall Cunningham in 1990. (He also did it in '87, '88, and '89.) Before that? Bobby Douglass on the Chicago Bears in 1972.

Everything about what Jackson has been doing and is about to do is historic. None of it makes sense. All of it is awesome. Enjoy Lamar Jackson.