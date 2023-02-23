Three Lamar Jackson Trade Destinations
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons are the first team that comes to mind when thinking of realistic landing spots for Jackson. They own the No. 8 overall pick in the draft. They have no clear path to an elite quarterback. And they own the third-most cap space in the league. It makes for a perfect storm. Atlanta doesn't have additional picks outside their own so the Ravens would ask for this year's first-rounder, probably this year's second-rounder, and at least two more years of high-end picks after that. The Falcons then get a franchise quarterback who is only 26 years-old and pay him whatever he wants to keep him around for the foreseeable future.
It isn't a slam dunk because the Falcons just got out of cap hell after years of kicking the can down the road with Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. They may want to try to rebuild organically rather than taking a shortcut. But they'd automatically be the favorites to win the NFC South with Jackson under center even with the weak roster around him.