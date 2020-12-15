Twitter Questioned Lamar Jackson's Cramps
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 15, 2020, 12:54 AM EST
Lamar Jackson looked very healthy for most of the Baltimore Ravens - Cleveland Browns game on Monday Night Football, rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Then during the third quarter he left the game and returned to the locker room. On the broadcast, it was reported that he had cramps as Trace McSorley replaced him at quarterback.
Cramps are understandable. LeBron James famously got them during an NBA Finals game and was seen writhing in pain on the bench. Jackson on the other hand was shown running to the locker room and many people questioned what kind of cramps he had.
I mean, can you imagine if there was a camera in the hallway of every office in America? No matter where Jackson's cramps are, they almost kept him from finishing the game. Whether he was in the bathroom or the training room, he returned just as McSorley went down with a non-contact injury late in the fourth and threw a 44 yard touchdown pass.
Update: The Ravens won. People are talking about it. Jackson denied he was in the bathroom multiple times. Still, this conspiracy will be a part of Ravens / Jackson lore forever.