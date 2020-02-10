Lakers Reportedly Will Ask Permission to Speak to Tom Thibodeau, Will Interview George Karl, Jeff Van Gundy, Byron Scott
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
With Mike D’Antoni out of the picture after a strange and highly unsuccessful tenure as head coach of the Lakers, everyone who has ever coached an NBA game, along with your dad, will reportedly interview with the storied franchise.
Who knows what the Bulls will decide to do in allowing Tom Thibodeau permission to interview, but George Karl, Jeff Van Gundy, and Byron Scott are already apparently on the docket, according to sources.
After botching a Phil Jackson return in 2012 and subsequently opting for D’Antoni, who was an unmitigated disaster, the Lakers absolutely need to get this one right. Less than a day after his resignation, it’s already a pretty nice list of candidates.
