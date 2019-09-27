Lakers Might Be Cursed By Brian Giuffra | Sep 26 2019 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The injury bug has decimated the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA season hasn't even started yet.

First is it was DeMarcus Cousins tearing his ACL in an offseason workout. Now it's Kyle Kuzma being ruled out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his foot suffered training with Team USA.

For a team that was favored to win the NBA Championship after acquiring Anthony Davis this offseason, it sure does feel like a snake is bitting them before they have a chance to prove they deserve the offseason hype.

Listen, no one is ever going to feel bad for the Lakers. They have the second most NBA Championships of all time and many of them were won with players they acquired from other teams; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaq and, let's be honest, Kobe wouldn't have won his last two without that lopsided Pau Gasol trade.

This offseason, and even last season, it felt the Lakers took the next step in that history of heists. They, via Davis and LeBron's agent and childhood friend, Rich Paul, essentially forced a trade from New Orleans to Los Angeles. They then tried to acquire Kawhi Leonard in a trade, which ultimately proved unsuccessful. Since then, everything has gone against the Lakers.

While injuries are part of the game and totally unpredictable, it feels like the Lakers are fighting an uphill battle right now where someone is rolling boulders down the hill for them to avoid. It's too early to tell if that will be their ultimate demise, but right now it doesn't seem promising.